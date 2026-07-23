Swansea City complete deal for Ghana winger Joseph Opoku

Championship side Swansea City have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Joseph Opoku from Belgian Pro League club Zulte Waregem, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on an initial four-year deal at the Swansea, with an option to extend by a further year.

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The move is understood to be worth an initial €6.5 million, which could rise to €7.3 million through performance-related add-ons. Zulte Waregem also retain a 15% sell-on clause in the agreement.

Opoku completed his medical earlier this week in Austria, where head coach Vitor Matos’s squad is currently based for their pre-season training camp.

He becomes Swansea’s latest summer arrival following the earlier signings of Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, Red Bull Salzburg winger Moussa Yeo, Motherwell forward Elijah Just and Finnish midfielder Leo Walta.

EXCLUSIVE: Swansea agree deal to sign Ghana winger Joseph Opoku from Zulte Waregem

The Ghanaian arrives on the back of a breakout campaign in Belgium. Across the 2025/26 Jupiler Pro League season, Opoku registered 10 goals and 16 assists. Across two seasons at Zulte Waregem, he tallied 13 goals and 13 assists in 62 appearances.

Right-footed but predominantly a left winger, Opoku is comfortable across the front three and matches the profile Matos has publicly emphasised in his recruitment: technical, direct wide players capable of both dribbling from wide areas and cutting into central shooting positions.

Swansea beat significant competition to close the deal. Fellow Championship side Hull City were the closest challengers, but Italian Serie A club Genoa, Turkish giants Trabzonspor, Russian outfit Krasnodar and Spanish La Liga club Real Sociedad had all shown concrete interest in the winger during the summer window.

Opoku’s journey to Wales has been a rapid one. He originally joined Zulte Waregem from Ghanaian side Great Corinthians FC in August 2024 on a two-year contract, having first impressed the club’s technical department during a trial.

He played a starring role as Zulte Waregem won the 2024/25 Challenger Pro League and earned promotion back to the Belgian top flight, and his performances during that promotion campaign earned him a contract extension in July 2025, tying him to the club for two additional years.

Internationally, Opoku made the breakthrough into the senior Ghana national team earlier this year, earning his Black Stars debut in a set of friendlies in May 2026, and was included in Carlos Queiroz’s preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He did not, however, make the final 26-man travelling party for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He also represented Ghana at U-20 level, featuring at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Swansea, who finished 11th in the Championship last season, open their 2026-27 league campaign at Stoke City on Saturday, August 15.