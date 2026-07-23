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Rafiu Durosinmi credits Onuachu for Genk move after Pisa exit

Rafiu Durosinmi credits Onuachu for Genk move after Pisa exit
Rafiu Durosinmi credits Onuachu for Genk move after Pisa exitGabriele Masotti/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net / IPA / Profimedia

Nigeria international striker Rafiu Durosinmi has completed a permanent move to Belgian Pro League side Genk from Italian club Pisa.

Durosinmi arrives after an impressive spell with Czech First Division outfit Viktoria Plzen, where he established himself as a prolific goalscorer.

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The forward scored 35 goals and registered 10 assists in 86 appearances across all competitions during his time with Plzen. 

He revealed that former Genk striker Paul Onuachu played an influential role in convincing him to join the Belgian club and make the move to the Cegeka Arena.“I want to be important for the team from day one, score goals, and give everything in every match.,” Durosinmi told the club’s official website.

“I spoke with Paul about the club.He told me many great things about Genk, the supporters, and the way the club works with players. I am proud to be a Genkie.”

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Rafiu DurosinmiPaul OnuachuGenkPisaPlzenFootball transfersJupiler Pro League

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