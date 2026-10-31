Suzuki howler gifts Fulham a Premier League draw with Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki scores Fulham first with an own goal

Aston Villa missed out on a fourth consecutive Premier League victory after Fulham benefitted from Zion Suzuki’s costly error in a tightly contested 1-1 draw at Villa Park, a result that made it three consecutive top-flight games without defeat for the Cottagers.

Villa star John McGinn was presented with a golden chance to establish an early lead from the penalty after a VAR review saw Sander Berge penalised for a needless handball from Leon Goretzka’s header.

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However, to the home fans’ surprise, the usually reliable McGinn fluffed his lines, smashing his spot-kick against the crossbar to the relief of Berge and the Fulham contingent.

Determined to put that setback behind them, Villa's clear intent to grab the all-important opener nearly came back to bite them when they were exposed by a Fulham counter-attack just past the half-hour mark.

Momentum Flashscore

Fortunately for the hosts, Suzuki was on hand to make an exceptional reaction stop to thwart Oscar Bobb, not long before Nicolas Jackson showcased his clinical nature in front of goal.

Receiving possession on the inside-left channel, the in-form striker drove into the box and cleverly avoided two challenges to slot past Bernd Leno, making it five goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

Trailing at the break, Fulham made a purposeful start to the second period, although they still required Leno to make a strong stop from Ian Maatsen’s deflected volley to keep Villa within arm’s length.

The Cottagers’ pressure yielded two golden opportunities that saw Alex Iwobi force Suzuki into a smart save before Gonzalo Garcia’s follow-up effort deflected over the crossbar.

The resulting corner produced a deserved equaliser, albeit in rather unique circumstances, as Suzuki undid all his good work by accidentally dropping Iwobi’s inswinging corner over the line.

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Once the technology confirmed the ball had drifted in, both sides went in search of a winner in the final quarter of the contest, with the best chance falling the way of Pau Torres, who sent his late header inches wide of Leno’s left post.

Ultimately, Unai Emery’s charges had to be content with a point that moves them up to ninth spot, while the Cottagers creep up to 15th after ending a seven-game losing run at Villa Park.

POTM Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Zion Suzuki (Aston Villa)