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Aston Villa to initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher over Unai Emery comments

Aston Villa to initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher over Unai Emery comments
Aston Villa to initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher over Unai Emery commentsHunt/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Aston Villa have released a statement saying they will initiate legal action against pundit Jame Carragher for recent comments about manager Unai Emery.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher received backlash from Aston Villa fans for suggesting that Emery should leave to join struggling Manchester United.

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"I think Unai Emery is unbelievable with what he does year after year. That amount of change, players needing time to settle and he does it year after year,” he said.

"But the reason I'm going to go back at Villa fans is I can't believe that a manager who is so successful in the Europa League, take a player, if you'd won the Europa League three of four times surely you'll then want to go for the Champions League.

"Aston Villa will never be Manchester United. I just think he didn't do well at PSG or Arsenal, and maybe that's because of egos in the dressing room and that sort of thing. 

“But surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again. There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not.

"So Real Madrid will take Manchester United's best player, they did it with (Cristiano) Ronaldo. 

“And they will be teams below Aston Villa, and they'll take their players or manager, so shut the f*** up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."

The club aren’t happy with Carragher’s comments and have now released a statement saying that they will be seeking to take legal action.

“Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the Club and its fans,” it read.

“Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football.

“Nassef Sawiris, Chairman.”

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