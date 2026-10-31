Fulham's Iwobi overtakes Salah, closes in on Toure's Premier League appearance record

Alex Iwobi has overtaken Mohamed Salah to become Africa's second-most capped player in Premier League history after being named in Fulham's starting line-up against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Nigeria international had drawn level with the Egyptian on 328 appearances against Coventry City, but his inclusion against Unai Emery's Aston Villa took his tally to 329, moving him ahead of the Liverpool legend.

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With this milestone, Iwobi is now just 25 appearances away from surpassing the mark of former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure, who leads the all-time ranking with 353 appearances.

The 30-year-old began his English top-flight journey with Arsenal in 2015, having progressed through the Gunners' youth ranks before establishing himself in the first team.

He subsequently joined Everton in 2019, spending four seasons at Goodison Park before returning to London to sign for Fulham in September 2023.

Across the three clubs, Iwobi has scored 36 Premier League goals, including 11 for Arsenal, six for Everton and 19 for Fulham.

His versatility has been a defining feature of his career, with the Nigerian operating in several positions, including central midfield, attacking midfield and on the wings.

Ghana international Jordan Ayew and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha are credited with 305 appearances each, while former Nigeria international Shola Ameobi occupies sixth position with 298.

Among other notable Nigerians, former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu is credited with 273 appearances, while Yakubu Aiyegbeni and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel are listed with 252 and 249, respectively.

In September 2026, Iwobi etched his name into Premier League history by becoming only the fifth player to register at least 100 appearances for three different clubs, joining an exclusive group featuring Gary Speed, Rory Delap, Gareth Barry and James Milner.

Fulham will be hoping to bounce back from their midweek League Cup defeat to Crystal Palace with a crucial victory at Villa Park, as manager Alvaro Arbeloa looks for his side to build momentum and continue their progress in the Premier League.

"Beat Aston Villa," the Spaniard told the club website.

"They are a very tough team, they beat Man City (last weekend), and we know how difficult it is to beat a team like Man City.

"They are playing away in Barcelona in four days, so they are a Champions League team.

"For us, it's a new challenge to beat a team like Aston Villa, and that is important for us to prove that we can beat anyone.

"So, yes, I think we will go there and we will give our best, thinking we can beat any team."