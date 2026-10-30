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Emery focused on Aston Villa's Fulham clash despite looming Barcelona tie

Emery is fully focused on Villa's clash with Fulham
Emery is fully focused on Villa's clash with FulhamAction Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has said Fulham will have his complete attention on Saturday despite next week's high-profile Champions League tie away to Barcelona.

Villa will be bidding for their third successive win in the Premier League against the Cottagers before taking on Spanish champions Barcelona in Europe.

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"If I am thinking, if we are thinking, after the match tomorrow against Fulham, we are making a mistake, and we are wrong, completely wrong," Emery told reporters on Friday ahead of the match at Villa Park.

"So, tomorrow, Fulham, prioritising Premier League clearly, and this is the message," said the Spaniard, whose side ended leaders Manchester City's perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win last week.

"To keep our consistency, to keep our demands and work every day. To get this commitment to keep our consistency like we did last year. Each match is a test.

"In the Premier League, we lack points. Of course, we are progressing, we are getting better. But, if we want to be consistent like last year and in the top positions, we must focus on tomorrow's match, prioritising 100 percent and focusing, respecting them (Fulham)."

Villa are currently ninth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of London side Fulham.

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