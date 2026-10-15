Sunderland vs Torreense: Confirmed team news as Sunderland aim to extend European run

Sunderland travel to the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa to take on LigaPro side Torreense in the Europa League.

The Black Cats beat Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at the Stadium of Light last month as they competed in Europe for the first time in 53 years.

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However, the season has not been smooth sailing for Sunderland as the side have collected five points from six matches, scoring six goals and conceding 12.

Torreense, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 victory away at Lillestrom despite finishing with ten men as they showed their worth ahead of the Sunderland clash.

Sunderland vs Torreense team news

Sunderland are without Brian Brobbey, Thomas Meunier, Dan Ballard and Habib Diarra whilst Romaine Mundle remains out with a long-term knee issue.

Torreense are missing Nuha Jatta due to suspension, but have no other missing stars.

Sunderland vs Torreense predicted lineups

Torreense: Adriel; Bruno, Diadie, Volnei, Vazquez; Oudrhiri, Alfaro; Pozo, Marques, Jean; Abubakari

Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Alderete, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

Sunderland vs Torreense kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa for a kick-off time of 17:45 UK time.

Key stats

The match is being played at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria because Torreense's regular home ground does not meet UEFA requirements.

Sunderland have conceded 16 goals across their previous eight away matches, without a clean sheet in any of them.

Torreense qualified for Europe by winning the 2025–26 Portuguese Cup, beating Sporting Lisbon in the final.