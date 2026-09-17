Le Fee discusses penalty pressure after Sunderland’s AZ win

Enzo Le Fee admitted he felt nervous before converting the decisive penalty in Sunderland’s historic 1-0 Europa League victory over AZ Alkmaar.

The Black Cats marked their return to Europe for the first time since November 7, 1973, with a triumph over the Dutch top-flight side, who are now winless in their last nine away games in the competition.

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With the game still goalless at the Stadium of Light, Weslley Patati’s desperate lunge inside the AZ box brought down Le Fee, who confidently dispatched the resulting spot-kick.

It was a positive response from the Frenchman, who had missed a crucial penalty in Sunderland’s Premier League defeat by Arsenal four days earlier.

However, the 26-year-old revealed he was nervous as he faced goalkeeper Jari De Busser, but was delighted to score and give his team a winning start to their campaign.

"It was special, like every penalty, I would say. I had the same situation last year when I missed a penalty and then had the chance to react in the following game, so it was similar," Le Fee told media in the mixed zone.

“To be honest, it was a difficult moment for me after the penalty I missed against Arsenal because we could have won the game if I had scored. We were really good in that match, and I just wanted to react quickly.

“I had the opportunity to take another penalty and I could feel that all my teammates trusted me to score. I was a bit nervous, but I was confident, so I’m really happy."

Wednesday’s fixture was Sunderland’s fifth appearance in European competition, following four matches in the 1973-74 Cup Winners’ Cup, where they were eventually eliminated by Sporting CP in the Round of 16.

Inspired by the electric atmosphere on Wearside before kick-off, Le Fee said the club supporters deserved the victory but warned that their European campaign would not be a walk in the park.

“When we arrived at the stadium, all the roads were busy, and even when we walked out onto the pitch, it was just amazing,” he added.

“I think all the players are really happy to give this to the fans because they deserve it. After a difficult period for them, to return to the Europa League and get three points in the first home game is just special and amazing.

“Of course, everyone knows it will be tough because there are no easy games in the Europa League. We will have to fight in every game, just like we did against AZ. We also have away games coming up, and they will be difficult. I think all the players are ready to be competitive in this competition.

“We worked really hard last year to qualify, and now that we are here, we just have to enjoy it because it is important to enjoy these moments. Of course, we also have our part to play in this competition.”

Sunderland will look to build on their historic victory when they face Torreense in their next Europa League outing on October 15.

The Liga Portugal 2 side will become the 24th different Portuguese club to compete in a major European competition and the first to make its debut since Rio Ave in the 2013-14 UEFA Europa League.

Before travelling to Portugal, however, Regis Le Bris’ men will face Premier League challenges against Manchester City and Brighton.