Portuguese second-tier Torreense celebrate European debut win

Europa Torreense became the first non-top-flight side to win a game in the current format of the UEFA Europa League (UEL) with a stunning 2-1 victory over Lillestrom at the Arasen Stadion.

Despite making their debut in the UEL group stage, there was an expectant home crowd watching their side dominate possession against their Portuguese second-tier opponents.

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Lillestrom failed to turn that into chances, however, instead looking vulnerable on the break against a Torreense side happy to commit players forward when the opportunity arose.

That led to the first real chance of the game with the ball falling to Malik Abubakari in a promising position, but he scuffed his finish well wide of the post.

Lillestrom finally tested Adriel with a bouncing shot from Ylldren Ibrahimaj midway through the half, only to be caught out on the break moments later.

A slick move found David Bruno with a galloping overlap on the right, and his pinpoint cross found an unmarked Alex Alfaro, who headed home to stun the home support with a historic goal.

LSK’s frustration grew as the half wore on, with the visitors doing well to break up play and slow the tempo, and they headed into the interval 1-0 down, looking to regroup.

The hosts found themselves further behind shortly after the restart, after another fabulously taken goal. This time it was created on the left flank, with a deep cross finding its way to Manu Pozo, who took a touch before lashing an excellent strike past Pontus Dahlberg at his near post.

Match momentum Flashscore

Desperately seeking a way back into the game, Hans Erik Odegaard responded with a triple-change just after the hour mark for the hosts.

One of those changes paid off with just over 10 minutes to go, with Felix Va turning an overhit cross back across the face of goal for Thomas Lehne Olsen to tap in from close range.

The hosts were given a further boost minutes later, when Nuha Jatta was sent off for a second bookable offence just 20 minutes after coming on.

Despite a late onslaught, the Portuguese side were able to hold on for the three points on the road, which gives them a huge boost in their hopes of qualifying, with nine points likely enough to advance through the league phase.

The loss leaves Lillestrom behind the curve at this early stage, and it doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Sparta Praha in their next game.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Felix Va (Lillestrom)

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