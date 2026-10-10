Sunderland vs Brighton: Confirmed team news as Brighton aim to maintain stunning run

Sunderland welcome Brighton to the Stadium of Light for a huge clash this Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland, who sit 14th in the Premier League table, have taken four points from two home fixtures, while Brighton, sitting 11 places above in 3rd, arrive after consecutive league victories without conceding.

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The Seagulls picked up all three points in their most recent away match against the Black Cats in March and enter the clash on the back of a 3-0 win over champions Arsenal before the international break.

Brighton have collected ten points and scored a league-high 16 goals. Manager Fabian Hurzeler will aim for another three points here as his side hopes to jump to 2nd place.

Sunderland vs Brighton team news

Brian Brobbey, Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle are unavailable for Sunderland whilst Daniel Ballard is doubtful.

Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez and Evan Ferguson all remain sidelined with injuries for Hurzeler as both sides enter the clash with an injury hit squad.

Sunderland vs Brighton kick-off time

Both sides clash at the Stadium of Light for a 15:00 kick off, a ground where Sunderland have a great record so far.

Sunderland vs Brighton predicted line-ups

Sunderland: Roefs; Meunier, Mukiele, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

Brighton & Hove Albion: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Key stats

Brighton have scored 16 goals in five league games, averaging 3.2 per match.

The Black Cats have conceded 10 goals in five games, including five in their 5-3 defeat to Manchester City.

Brighton won 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in March 2026, after the sides drew 0-0 in December 2025.