Le Bris relishes Brighton test as Diarra nears Sunderland return

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is looking forward to Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats welcome Fabian Hurzeler's side to Wearside as they return to action following the international break.

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Brighton head into the game in impressive form, having won both the Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards.

The Frenchman believes the international break gave his players time to rest and prepare for a busy run of fixtures; however, he is aware of the challenge the Seagulls will pose and wants his team to be ready for the encounter.

"We tried to make the most of the international break - it enabled us to think deeper and a bit differently," said Le Bris.

"They are good; they won Player and Manager of the Month, which was very well deserved.

"They are really well coached, with good energy, good on the ball and a high press. We like this challenge. This is the Premier League, it is relentless, and we enjoy it."

Sunderland sit 14th in the Premier League table with four points from their opening five matches of the 2026/27 season.

With the Black Cats competing in both domestic and European competitions, Le Bris stressed the need to make full use of his squad as the season progresses.

He also highlighted areas where his team must improve, despite his side creating several goalscoring chances in recent matches.

"The consistency of our performances will be key. We need more than 11 players to achieve good results; that’s obvious," he added.

"We want to utilise the full squad, but it’s going to be organic. We have to manage a demanding schedule, but we are really excited.

"We are creating lots of chances, but we have room for improvement in different areas.

"We have to make a few adjustments to be less exposed, for example, and I hope it’s going to help the next stage.

"We know where we need to improve to get better. It’s about our daily standards and our accountability to be better every day."

Le Bris gives Diarra fitness update

Senegal international Habib Diarra is among the Sunderland players whose fitness has been addressed ahead of Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Le Bris also provided updates on defenders Dan Ballard and Brian Brobbey, who suffered injuries while representing their countries during the international break.

"Habib is really close and in a good place. In around one week, he will be fully available," the Frenchman said.

"For Ballard, it is a medium-term injury - probably a few weeks. It’s a shame because he was in a very good place.

"It’s going to be short-term for Brian. We were a bit worried, but after the game, Brian wasn’t too worried. Thankfully it’s not serious, but we won’t take risks."