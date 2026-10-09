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Brighton boss Hurzeler explains Femi Azeez debut delay

Brighton boss Hurzeler explains Femi Azeez debut delay
Brighton boss Hurzeler explains Femi Azeez debut delayTom Major / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedi

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that Nigeria international Femi Azeez is not yet ready to make his competitive debut.

The 24-year-old winger joined Brighton from Championship side Millwall on transfer deadline day but is still recovering from an injury sustained earlier this season.

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Azeez featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break as he works towards full fitness.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Sunderland, Hurzeler explained that Azeez needs more time to adapt to Brighton's physical demands and playing intensity.

“He played in a friendly game and he had some minor issues this week,” Hurzeler told The Argus.

“What I mean by that is his body needs to adapt to our intensity, to our demands, the demands in the Premier League.

“I think he’s feeling now that he’s in his adaptation phase.

“It’s not an injury but there are some small, minor issues and, again, he’s a player who is quite sensitive.

“We have to get a feeling now of what makes sense for him.

“Does it make sense to play tomorrow, does it make sense to play in the next game?

“It’s a decision we have to do together.”

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