Sunderland host Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Stadium of Light as their European campaign continues.

Jagiellonia have struggled for consistency domestically, winning just seven and losing seven of their opening 14 Ekstraklasa fixtures this season.

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Sunderland, after a poor start, have since beaten Chelsea and drawn against Aston Villa in recent clashes as they seek three points at home.

If the Premier League side wishes to climb back into the top eight and ensure they avoid a playoff place, they will be seeking a win here before they face AC Milan next time out.

Sunderland vs Jagiellonia Bialystok team news

The Black Cats are without Granit Xhaka (calf), Brian Brobbey (muscle), Daniel Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (hamstring) and Romaine Mundle (knee).

Their opponents, Bialystok, will be missing Youssuf Sylla (fitness doubt) and Ousmane Sow (knock).

Sunderland vs Jagiellonia Bialystok predicted line-ups

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Meunier, Danso, Alderete, Methalie; Sadiki, Ahoka; Hume, Le Fee, Fofana; Isidor.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup: Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Konstantopoulos, Vital, Montioa; Romanczuk, Klynge, Imaz; Agbonifo, Prelec, Szmyt.

Sunderland vs Jagiellonia Bialystok kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Stadium of Light for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Sunderland: DWLLW

Bialystok: LLWLW

Key facts

Sunderland and Jagiellonia Bialystok have never previously met in a competitive fixture and the sides sit 11th and 29th in the standings.

Jagiellonia have lost both of their away Europa League matches and supporters are banned from attending the game following crowd disturbances against Levski Sofia.