Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has offered a worrying update on the fitness of key pair Grani Xhaka and Brian Brobbey.

The pair were forced off in Sunderland's final game before the international break - as Enzo Le Fee's penalty sealed a 1-0 win over Chelsea - in a timely first Premier League victory since August for Les Bris.

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Xhaka was taken off after just four minutes against Xabi Alonso's Blues, with Brobbey subbed off in the second half, and neither player joined up with their country for the FIFA break.

Sunderland return to action at home to Aston Villa on November 21, but Le Bris admitted he has no idea when either player will be ready to return.

"It's not a big injury for Brian, but we will have to assess weekly for the timeline. It's a new injury, not a re-injury which is often more dangerous.

"But it's a bit early to define the exact timeline. At times he can reach the limit, but we need him fit for the rest of the season.

For Granit, it's going to be a little bit longer, it's a calf injury, so we will see, we don't have the exact the date, but we will have to wait a little bit.

"The schedule is busy. He played so many games and it's a possibility to get injured from a few weeks. I'm sure he'll make the most of it, he's still a leader in the dressing room. He will rest and recover, to get back fresh 100%."

Le Bris also confirmed Dan Ballard and Romaine Mundle are due back in training by mid-December with Habib Diarra possibly back just before.