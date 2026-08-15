Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Sunderland agree deal to sign Toulouse defender Methalie

Sunderland agree deal to sign Toulouse defender Methalie
Sunderland agree deal to sign Toulouse defender MethalieIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie for a reported £25.6m.

According to BBC Sport, the deal includes an initial £23.9m fee plus £1.7m in potential add-ons, with the 20-year-old expected to undergo a medical. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Methalie made 28 Ligue 1 appearances last season, scoring twice in his final three games as Toulouse finished ninth. 

The left-back has emerged as one of France’s promising young defenders and has been a long-term target for Regis Le Bris. 

Sunderland are keen to strengthen before their Premier League opener at Ipswich Town, while also preparing for their return to European competition. 

The agreement represents a major investment as Le Bris continues to reshape his squad ahead of a demanding campaign.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLigue 1Dayann MethalieSunderlandToulouseFootball transfers

Related Articles

Hume sends Sunderland warning ahead of Ipswich opener

Le Bris hails Sunderland’s second-half response against Rennes

Sunderland end pre-season with victory over Stade Rennais