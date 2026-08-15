Le Bris hails Sunderland’s second-half response against Rennes

Regis Le Bris praised Sunderland’s impressive second-half display as they completed pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Stade Rennes at the Stadium of Light.

After trailing to a first-half penalty, the Black Cats responded strongly after the break, dominating proceedings and securing victory through goals from Brian Brobbey and Trai Hume.

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“It was a good second half performance - in line with our standards,” Le Bris told Sunderland website.

“Rennes are a good team, as expected. They’re good with the ball and good under pressure.

“We made it a bit easy for them in the first half.

“We needed to lift the intensity at half-time and we did just that.

“We imposed ourselves well in the second half.”

Sunderland will begin their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a trip to Portman Road to face newly promoted Ipswich Town next Saturday,