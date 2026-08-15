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Hume sends Sunderland warning ahead of Ipswich opener

Hume sends Sunderland warning ahead of Ipswich opener
Hume sends Sunderland warning ahead of Ipswich openerAndy Commins, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Trai Hume was delighted with Sunderland’s second-half improvement as his winning goal secured a 2-1 victory over Stade Rennais at the Stadium of Light.

The Northern Ireland international scored for the second successive pre-season game, sweeping home after the break to complete the comeback. 

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Brian Brobbey had earlier equalised after Przemysław Frankowski converted a first-half penalty. 

The victory gave the Black Cats three consecutive wins to finish pre-season, providing a positive boost ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

“I am delighted. We came out a little bit slow and a little bit sloppy in the first half, and we knew that coming off at half-time,” Hume told SAFC.com.

“We were a lot better and created a lot of chances.

“We obviously got the two goals and probably could’ve had more, to be honest.

“We were the dominant team at the end, and we played the way we want to going forward - that’s how we have to start next weekend at Ipswich Town.

“Pre-season has been good.

“There has been a lot of travelling - going over to America and France - but we have to get used to that this season with us being in Europe.

“We will be travelling and playing games straight after, so we have to always be ready.”

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Premier LeagueTrai HumeSunderlandIpswichRennes

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