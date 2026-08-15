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Sunderland end pre-season with victory over Stade Rennais

Sunderland end pre-sseason with victory over Stade Rennais
Sunderland end pre-sseason with victory over Stade RennaisAndy Commins, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland ended their pre-season preparations with an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Stade Rennais at the Stadium of Light.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Dan Ballard was penalised for a foul on Sebastian Szymański, allowing Przemysław Frankowski to convert from the spot.

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Sunderland responded strongly, with Ballard and Reinildo both going close before the break. 

Their pressure eventually paid off after the interval when Brian Brobbey capitalised on a loose header, using his strength to beat the goalkeeper and level the score.

The Black Cats completed the turnaround 10 minutes later. Enzo Le Fée’s free-kick caused problems in the box before Trai Hume fired home a superb half-volley.

Romaine Mundle later struck the post from a free-kick, but Sunderland held on.

The Lads now travel to Ipswich Town for their Premier League opener.

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Premier LeagueDaniel BallardSunderlandRennes

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