Former England winger Raheem Sterling ⁠was spared an immediate jail sentence on Wednesday after ‌he admitted to dangerous driving by inhaling 'laughing gas' ‌while behind the wheel ‌before crashing his Lamborghini.

Sterling, 31, ‌was reported driving erratically on the ‌M25 and M3 motorways in southern England during the morning ‌rush hour on May 28th, ⁠with ‌witnesses saying he was inhaling from a ​balloon and weaving between lanes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Police later found Sterling ​sitting in the passenger seat of his crashed car holding ⁠two canisters ​of nitrous oxide. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Sterling, who most recently ‌played for Dutch side Feyenoord, pleaded guilty in September to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide and failing to provide a blood specimen.

He appeared for sentencing at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court where Judge Kirsty Allman said ‌Sterling had acted with "conscious disregard ​for the safety of other ‌road users".

She sentenced Sterling to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to carry out 100 ⁠hours ⁠of unpaid work.