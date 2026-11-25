Arteta gives crucial injury update on David Raya: We need to know first how bad it is...

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given an injury update on goalkeeper David Raya.

The World Cup winner appeared to injure his left shoulder following an aerial challenge involving Newcastle's William Osula over the weekend.

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There were concerns he had dislocated his shoulder and could require surgery but Arteta has since revealed he does not need surgery. However, he did not confirm that he will be ready for the clash against Manchester City in what is a huge hurdle in the Premier League title race.

"No, we have nothing to add today unfortunately," the Arsenal manager said (via the Evening Standard).

"We need to know first how bad it is and whether he has a chance or not (to face Man City)."

Kepa Arrizabalaga started against Borussia Dortmund after replacing Raya against the Magpies as Arsenal dropped points in both games.

Arteta praised his compatriot after the game and reportedly has faith in Kepa to impress against City in what is a huge fight at the top of the table.

“Him and Illan (Meslier), they’re both in the same situation.

“I think Kepa had a really good performance today. We fully trust our keepers and if he needs to play against City, he will play.”

ESPN Deportes journalist Rodra had stated that Raya would only miss a few days of training with the Gunners and would return for Sunday's clash, but these reports are unclear.

Arsenal face Brentford (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A), and Real Madrid (H) to kick off December in what will be a tough run without Raya between the sticks.