Spurs make next career call for Soonsup-Bell

Tottenham forward Jude Soonsup-Bell will get a loan move to gain regular first team football.

The ex-Chelsea youth product, who is now 20, wants to kick start his senior career.Per The Mirror, there are said to be several League One clubs that are looking at him at present.

Advertisement Advertisement

Soonsup-Bell scored 10 goals and managed seven assists in Premier League 2 last season.

He was a key reason for Spurs’ reserve and youth side winning that competition.

He also played for Spurs’ Under-21 team in the EFL Trophy, scoring twice in three games.