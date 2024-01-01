Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Spurs make next career call for Soonsup-Bell

Spurs make next career call for Soonsup-Bell
Spurs make next career call for Soonsup-Bell
Spurs make next career call for Soonsup-BellTribalfootball
Tottenham forward Jude Soonsup-Bell will get a loan move to gain regular first team football.

The ex-Chelsea youth product, who is now 20, wants to kick start his senior career.Per The Mirror, there are said to be several League One clubs that are looking at him at present.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Soonsup-Bell scored 10 goals and managed seven assists in Premier League 2 last season.

He was a key reason for Spurs’ reserve and youth side winning that competition.

He also played for Spurs’ Under-21 team in the EFL Trophy, scoring twice in three games.

Mentions
TottenhamFootball TransfersSoonsup-Bell Jude
Related Articles
Tottenham closing on deal for Fenerbahce forward Szymanski
Spurs set price for Genoa loanee Spence
Borussia Dortmund join chase for wantaway Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg