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Sporting Lagos confirm Linus Zika transfer to Sparta Prague

Sporting Lagos confirm Linus Zika transfer to Sparta Prague
Sporting Lagos confirm Linus Zika transfer to Sparta PragueČTK / Kamaryt Michal

Czech First League side Sparta Prague have completed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Linus Zika from NPFL club Sporting Lagos.

Zika developed through Sporting Lagos’ academy and represented the club at the 2025 Gothia Cup before joining the senior team ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria National League campaign.

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“We are delighted to announce the transfer of academy graduate Linus Zika to 14-time Czech champions Sparta Prague,” Sporting Lagos wrote on their website.

“This move highlights progress in our youth-first policy, establishing us as a pathway club for young players to earn big moves abroad,” 

The midfielder made seven NNL appearances last season, helping Sporting Lagos earn promotion to the NPFL.

He will initially join Sparta Prague’s reserve team under manager Luboss Loucka. 

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Football transfersNPFLSporting LagosSparta Prague

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