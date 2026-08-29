Steven Gerrard says Barcola can "take Liverpool to the next level" ahead of huge move

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has given his honest thoughts on the arrival over the coming days.

After months of negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, reports on Saturday morning claimed that the Reds had reached a £120M deal for Barcola in the final few days of the transfer window.

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The Athletic reported that he is set to sign a five-year contract and his medical will take place over the coming days as Liverpool land their marquee target who will slot alongside Alexander Isak, Victor Munoz, Rio Ngumoha and eventually Hugo Ekitiké in attack.

The France international has wanted the move to Anfield all summer according to reports and now the 23-year-old finally makes his way to Merseyside.

Speaking on the switch, Gerrard said he is over the moon and cannot wait to see Barcola shape what now looks like a deadly Liverpool attack.

"Incredible talent. This is a player who has won two Champions Leagues in the last two years.

"I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet, still think there's potential there. Growth.

"He can evolve into an even better player which is very exciting. But it's the type of level of player that's gonna help take Liverpool to the next level. So I think it's a fantastic deal.”

Barcola has registered 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 appearances and was left out of their 2026-27 league opener against Rennes on Sunday as well as PSG’s second clash against Lille.

The young winger could make his debut against Ipswich Town next Friday as he prepares to undergo his medical.