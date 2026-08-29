Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Aston Villa medical booked for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye

Former Arsenal star says Barcola should dodge move to "sick and recovering" Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne pleads with Arsenal star to make Napoli move: He's different to Hojlund!

Liverpool lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as Iraola awaits Barcola arrival

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool finalise Barcola deal, Enzo agrees terms with Man City

Mofokeng set for Anderlecht derby as Dithejane and Makhanya face key tests

Sunderland and Everton circle Jack Grealish as he aims to leave Manchester City

Sunderland and Everton circle Jack Grealish as he aims to leave Manchester City
Sunderland and Everton circle Jack Grealish as he aims to leave Manchester CityČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Conor Molloy

Jack Grealish is ready to leave Manchester City this summer as Premier League clubs prepare bids.

Grealish spent last season with the Toffees, scoring twice and providing six assists in 20 appearances as he impressed on Merseyside for the Toffees. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, his time was cut short after he required surgery on a broken foot in February which effectively ended his season much to the disappointment of supporters and manager David Moyes. 

The 30-year-old, who missed out on the World Cup, has entered the final year of his contract which means City must sell now or risk losing him for free next summer, with the winger open to talks on January 1st. 

Speaking on his future over the past week, Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca revealed that he and Grealish are constantly speaking behind the scenes. 

"Jack is here. Until the day he is, it my duty to try and help him to give us the best. In the next four, five days, we will see what happens. I speak with Jack almost every day." 

City no longer have Savio or Omar Marmoush available for selection but Grealish has no chance of making it into Maresca’s plans this season, pushing him further out of the side. 

Both Everton and Sunderland have been linked to Grealish and as he enters the twilight of his career, he will be keen to return to the pitch before the window slams closed in a few days time. 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJack GrealishEnzo MarescaOmar MarmoushManchester CityEvertonSunderlandFootball transfers

Related Articles

Who's Missing: Baleba out on arrival ahead of Man Utd's clash against Ipswich

Who's Missing: Baleba injured on arrival as Man United look for first win

Aston Villa and Everton join Sunderland in race for Man City's Jack Grealish