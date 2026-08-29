Sunderland and Everton circle Jack Grealish as he aims to leave Manchester City

Jack Grealish is ready to leave Manchester City this summer as Premier League clubs prepare bids.

Grealish spent last season with the Toffees, scoring twice and providing six assists in 20 appearances as he impressed on Merseyside for the Toffees.

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However, his time was cut short after he required surgery on a broken foot in February which effectively ended his season much to the disappointment of supporters and manager David Moyes.

The 30-year-old, who missed out on the World Cup, has entered the final year of his contract which means City must sell now or risk losing him for free next summer, with the winger open to talks on January 1st.

Speaking on his future over the past week, Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca revealed that he and Grealish are constantly speaking behind the scenes.

"Jack is here. Until the day he is, it my duty to try and help him to give us the best. In the next four, five days, we will see what happens. I speak with Jack almost every day."

City no longer have Savio or Omar Marmoush available for selection but Grealish has no chance of making it into Maresca’s plans this season, pushing him further out of the side.

Both Everton and Sunderland have been linked to Grealish and as he enters the twilight of his career, he will be keen to return to the pitch before the window slams closed in a few days time.