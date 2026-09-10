Sources: Roma star is main Chelsea alternative to top target Alex Scott

Manu Kone remains on Chelsea's transfer shortlist and will be closely monitored across the coming months.

It has been an entertaining start to the season for Chelsea, who look to be one of the most front-footed teams in the Premier League under the leadership of Xabi Alonso.

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However, the need for balance and structure is also an early narrative and, as such, there will be ongoing discussions about options that could become available to them in midfield.

Chelsea sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on deadline day but did not replace him, after missing out on a late deal for Monaco's Lamine Camara. Their current situation is not helped by injury to Moises Caicedo.

We revealed last week how Bournemouth anticipate a new approach from Chelsea for Alex Scott in 2027, and sources have since confirmed ongoing interest from the Blues.

But other options are being drawn up, too, and there is a real possibility that Chelsea will re-enter the transfer market in January looking for a new midfielder.

That is where Kone comes into the picture, with his style of play considered a strong fit for their plans.

Kone, 25, offers the physical presence that would suit the current set-up, while his experience and current standing would also prove valuable.

He has started all three Serie A games for Roma this season, and Chelsea had seriously looked into the prospect of signing him while they were trying to strike a deal for Camara.

Insiders do believe that Bournemouth's Scott would be seen as the preference in the transfer market, but Kone is certainly among the leading options as well.

Kone is in action for Roma against Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Thursday, and faces Torino in Serie A at the weekend.