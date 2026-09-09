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'I got four assists!' - Chelsea ace Rogers jokes about 'criminal' Palmer decision

'I got four assists!' - Chelsea ace Rogers jokes about 'criminal' Palmer decision
'I got four assists!' - Chelsea ace Rogers jokes about 'criminal' Palmer decisionMark Pain / Alamy / Profimedia

Chelsea duo Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer shared a hilarious moment after the latter was named player of the match in the 6-3 League Cup win over Leeds on Wednesday (September 9).

Rogers and Palmer completely changed the game after coming off the bench at half time with Cheslea 1-0 down to Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

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Shortly after their introduction, Leeds doubled their lead through Brenden Aaronson, but a penalty shifted momentum in Chelsea’s favour.

Palmer scored the spot kick and the then equaliser just a few minutes later. 

Best friend and teammate Rogers was also impressive, registering four assists, including the one for Palmer’s second, as Chelsea booked a place in the fourth round of the League Cup.

The two were on press duties after the game when they found out that Palmer had been named Player of the Match over Rogers.

“Mate, I got four assists,” Rogers said. “I can't believe that, that is mental, he scored a pen."

Palmer responded: “I started the comeback, I will shout you out, I'll shout you out and say you should have had it.”

Rogers continued with his mock outrage, adding: “That is mental, don't mention me, I am just a bystander, that is criminal.”

When he was asked whether he would present the trophy to Palmer, Rogers joked: “I will unfortunately yes, it is rigged.”

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Cole PalmerMorgan RogersChelseaLeedsPremier League

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