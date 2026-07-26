Sources: Newcastle captain Guimaraes willing to wait for Arsenal move

Bruno Guimaraes is waiting to discover if he can become an Arsenal player by next weekend, but is not forcing a move in the style of Alexander Isak, sources have told Flashscore.

Those close to the situation are anticipating a crunch period in the coming days, with a decision over the Newcastle United midfielder's future expected soon.

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Guimaraes is understood to be keen on a move to Arsenal, while negotiations between the relevant parties are ongoing as the Gunners work on the structure and value of a potential offer.

Newcastle are due to leave for a pre-season training camp in Spain later this week and, ideally, Guimaraes would prefer not to be included if progress is made on a transfer.

However, unlike former teammate Alexander Isak, who forced through a move to Liverpool last summer, the Brazilian has no intention of taking a controversial approach.

Instead, Guimaraes hopes negotiations can remain amicable and is eager for any potential departure to be viewed as a career decision rather than a reflection of his feelings towards Newcastle.

Arsenal's interest has turned the 28-year-old's head, but Newcastle remain firm in their valuation and are seeking a fee close to £100 million.

Arsenal are not currently expected to reach that figure, although sources believe there should soon be greater clarity on how negotiations will develop and whether a compromise can be found as Newcastle step up their preparations for the new season.

This is an intriguing period for Arsenal, who are very ambitious about the travel of direction for the remainder of this transfer window.

They are being linked with Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola as new attacking options, while we also revealed how they have maintained an interest in forward Julian Alvarez.