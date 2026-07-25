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Newcastle boss Eddie Howe addresses Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes interest

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe addresses Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes interest
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe addresses Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes interestMark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy / Profimedia

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insists that the club "don't want to lose their best players" amid interest from Arsenal in captain Bruno Guimaraes.

It’s been a tough summer transfer window for Newcastle, having lost Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, while struggling to sign priority targets.

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Per Fabrizio Romano, Guimaraes, 28, is pushing for a move to Arsenal and has already agreed personal terms with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are ready to offer £70 million to sign the central midfielder, but Newcastle insist that their captain isn’t for sale at any price.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Howe has echoed that sentiment, saying: “We don't want to lose our best players.

“That's an obvious statement to make. Losing those big two is painful for us and difficult. For me, it's been another challenging summer so far.

“We're always trying to do our best for the football club, short and long term, and try and get the squad in its best shape.

“I've spoken to him as I would do. Bruno, normally, is just a fantastic person. We've had some really good conversations, both before the World Cup, during the World Cup, and after the World Cup. 

“What we speak about obviously has to remain private. He's just a great player and a great person.”

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Bruno GuimaraesEddie HoweArsenalNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball transfers