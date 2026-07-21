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Arsenal open talks with Newcastle for captain Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal open talks with Newcastle for captain Bruno Guimaraes
Arsenal open talks with Newcastle for captain Bruno GuimaraesREUTERS

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Newcastle over a potential move for captain Bruno Guimaraes.

It’s been a tough start to the summer transfer window for Newcastle having missed out on several targets while also losing Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

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Captain Guimaraes, 28, has also been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal, although Newcastle are reluctant to sell.

According to The Times, Arsenal have now opened talks with Eddie Howe’s side regarding a potential move for the Brazil international.

Buoyed by a new sponsorship deal with Emirates that could be worth up to £70 million and a drive to increase corporate ticket income, Arsenal have plenty of cash to burn this summer.

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Premier LeagueBruno GuimaraesArsenalNewcastle UtdFootball transfers