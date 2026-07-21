Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Newcastle over a potential move for captain Bruno Guimaraes.

It’s been a tough start to the summer transfer window for Newcastle having missed out on several targets while also losing Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

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Captain Guimaraes, 28, has also been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Arsenal, although Newcastle are reluctant to sell.

According to The Times, Arsenal have now opened talks with Eddie Howe’s side regarding a potential move for the Brazil international.

Buoyed by a new sponsorship deal with Emirates that could be worth up to £70 million and a drive to increase corporate ticket income, Arsenal have plenty of cash to burn this summer.