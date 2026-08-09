Sources: Man City weighing four major exits amid huge squad overhaul

Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca is eyeing up more changes in his squad

Enzo Maresca has admitted Omar Marmoush could be looking for a move away from Manchester City, with his potential departure raising the prospect of the club losing four significant players before the transfer deadline.

Savinho has been in talks with Tottenham Hotspur, Tijjani Reijnders has been weighing up a move to Nottingham Forest, and Rodri is being pursued by Barcelona.

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After a summer in which they have already seen Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, James Trafford, Nathan Ake among high-profile names to leave the club, it is clear the club are moving into a new era.

Marmoush has been tracked closely by Tottenham in this transfer window and could now become more coveted after new boss Maresca admitted his future is up in the air. Newcastle United and Barcelona are both believed to have him on their transfer radar.

Marmoush scored twice as Man City beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in a pre-season friendly and, asked whether Marmoush would stay at the club, Maresca said: "The answer has to be similar to the answer I give regarding James Trafford. The players train every day and want to play, so when they don't feature, they aren't happy.

"Omar did not play much last season, so his desire is probably to get more minutes. That doesn't mean he won't get more minutes here, but it also comes down to his decision, and to understanding his decision in detail."

Marmoush moved to City for £59 million from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 and has never quite found his role within the set-up.

Sources believe City would be looking to recoup the same transfer fee if Marmoush is to leave the club this summer.

City are still looking to strengthen their side for the new season, after so far bringing in £116 million Elliot Anderson and £10 million Jeremy Monga from Leicester City as their most significant captures.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is expected to come in as a midfield reinforcement from Lille, while the club have been contemplating a move for Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

It is also expected City look to bring in a new attacker, with Chelsea's Pedro Neto one of their key targets.

Man City face Arsenal in the Community Shield next weekend, before they begin their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth.