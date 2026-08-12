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Sources: Liverpool after compromise with PSG over £145m Barcola deal

Liverpool are in talks with PSG over £145m-rated Barcola
Liverpool are in talks with PSG over £145m-rated BarcolaProfimedia

Liverpool are not walking away from Bradley Barcola yet, but their pursuit has entered a crucial phase of negotiations.

There has been little progress in finding a compromise on a transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain, with the two clubs still separated by a significant difference in valuation. 

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PSG want £145million for the 23-year-old France international, while Liverpool’s ceiling is understood to be around £120m.

Liverpool are currently only at the £100m mark in terms of the discussion, and that huge gap explains why the Reds are attempting to force a middle ground rather than simply matching PSG’s demands.

The expectation is that negotiations will ramp up again on Thursday, after PSG’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Aston Villa, with Liverpool continuing to assess whether a deal can be structured that satisfies both sides.

A deal is not off at this stage, but Liverpool are genuinely having to consider how long this can drag on. 

There is little concern over the player’s willingness to move to Anfield. His representatives have already held discussions, and personal terms are not viewed as an obstacle.

The battle is over his price and PSG’s stance. They would be happy to keep Barcola, with two years remaining on his contract. They have no financial necessity to sell, either. 

But the winger has rejected multiple attempts to extend his stay so far, and has indicated he would like a new challenge.

Barcola league career stats
Barcola league career statsFlashscore

That puts Liverpool in an interesting position as other European giants are watching closely. Arsenal have already emerged as a potential suitor, while Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are understood to be monitoring the situation closely. Even Barcelona are believed to have half an eye on the situation.

Liverpool will hope they can soon find some common ground, as they do not want to break the bank to sign him.

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