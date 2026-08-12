Inter Milan agree Spence transfer fee with Tottenham

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England and Tottenham star Djed Spence.
England and Tottenham star Djed Spence.Profimedia

Tottenham defender Djed Spence could be on his way to Serie A champions Inter Milan in the coming days after the two clubs reportedly agreed a transfer fee.

Spence has returned for preseason training in North London following England's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, and the 26-year-old is now rumoured to be keen on an exit.

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Pedro Porro signed a contract extension before the World Cup with Destiny Udogie and Andy Robertson expected to be ahead of him in Roberto De Zerbi's thinking at left-back.

Liverpool had been linked with a potential offer - amid injury concerns over current right-back pair Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong - but the Reds are not looking at that squad area after agreeing a season-long deal for Barcelona's Ronald Araujo.

That has offered Inter a chance to step up, and reports from The Athletic claim they are prepared to pay £30M to bring him to Milan, with the defender now on course to fly out to Italy for contract talks.

Inter start their Scudetto defence at home to Monza on August 22.

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