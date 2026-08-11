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Paul Pogba suffers devastating injury just days before Monaco's season kicks off

Paul Pogba suffers devastating injury just days before Monaco's season kicks off
Paul Pogba suffers devastating injury just days before Monaco's season kicks offČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Paul Pogba has suffered a major blow this week as he picks up a fresh injury days before Monaco's season begins.

The former Juventus and Manchester United star has not featured in Monaco’s preseason as of yet due to the midfielder slowly integrating back into full group training sessions following a troubled period of knocks and inconsistent fitness. 

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Pogba, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, suffered another physical setback when, during practice, he collapsed due to severe pain in his left leg as per beIN Sports. 

He quickly received words of reassurance from his teammates and coach as per reports in France and his latest knock comes just days before Monaco play in the Europa Conference play-offs and kick off their Ligue 1 campaign against Le Havre

The 33-year-old joined Monaco on a free transfer in June 2025, signing a two-year contract until June 2027. However, he has made just 6 appearances for the French side, playing just 115 minutes. 

When Pogba signed for Monaco, he hadn't played a competitive match since September 2023 after he tested positive for DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone), a substance prohibited by WADA and classified in his case under non-endogenous testosterone metabolites. 

With the new season rapidly approaching, it is unlikely Pogba will feature for the first few games as fans wait for updates on the veteran whose bad luck doesn’t seem to ever end. 

Monaco's general manager, Thiago Scuro remained cryptic on Pogba’s future earlier this year, suggesting that his future may be on a knife edge. 

"Maybe he will leave, maybe he will stay. It's a very complicated subject. We have a lot of respect for the person first. When he arrived here, he was very positive, he helped the young players. But the truth is also that the project didn't work well last season." 

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Paul PogbaMonacoJuventusManchester UnitedLe HavreLigue 1Premier League

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