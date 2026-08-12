Myles Lewis-Skelly makes Arsenal future decision after Arteta talks

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly looks set to reject a transfer move to either Premier League rivals Manchester United or Chelsea.

The 19-year-old shone for Arsenal in the final weeks of the 2025/26 campaign, as Mikel Arteta's boldly started him alongside Declan Rice in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final loss to PSG, in a move that appeared to be a real show of faith in him from the Gunners boss.

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However, the signing of Bruno Guimaraes has placed more focus on his starting chances in the months ahead, with Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori both ahead of him a left-back.

As part of the ongoing speculation, widespread transfer reports have claimed United and Chelsea were both 'offered the chance' to sign the England international if Arsenal's £45-50M valuation was met by either club.

Both sides are open to a possible offer, but as per BBC Sport, Lewis-Skelly has told Arteta he wants to stay and fight for his place following talks between the pair during Arsenal's preseason campaign.

After signing a five-year contract last summer, Lewis-Skelly wants a chance to prove himself, and with Rice unlikely to be at full power until September he could be given a fresh opportunity at the Emirates Stadium.