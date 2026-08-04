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Man City make 'direct contact' with Chelsea winger Pedro Neto

Man City make 'direct contact' with Chelsea winger Pedro Neto
Man City make 'direct contact' with Chelsea winger Pedro NetoREUTERS

Man City have reportedly made 'direct contact' with the representatives of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto ahead of a potential move.

The 26-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge is very much in the air amid the uncertainty of which system new manager Xabi Alonso will play.

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Alonso famously played a 3-4-2-1 during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, and although he primarily used a back four at Real Madrid, it remains to be seen where Neto would fit.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have now made ‘direct contact’ with Neto’s representatives over a potential reunion with Enzo Maresca.

It’s understood that Neto is keen on playing Champions League football next season, something that Chelsea are unable to offer.

Romano adds that Neto is an option for City should current winger Savinho move to Tottenham as expected. Neto is also a back-up option for Spurs.

Any deal will likely depend on Chelsea’s valuation of the Portugal international, with previous reports suggesting they would be willing to see for around £75 million.

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Pedro NetoManchester CityChelseaPremier LeagueFootball transfers