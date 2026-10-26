Man United ready to block JJ Gabriel exit move

Manchester United are prepared to fight to keep teenage prodigy JJ Gabriel at the club amid growing links to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 16-year-old formally requested to leave United last month, after asking for his youth registration to be cancelled, which would then allow him to leave the side and join a new club without a compensation package.

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Gabriel has not trained in Manchester since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah back on September 10th, and he's since been reportedly training in Barcelona.

As the saga rolls on, United's chances of retaining him appear to be fading fast, but they do still hold one strong card in the negotiations.

United are ready to request any deal to tear up his current contract at the club, which would delay a move away, and ensure the teenager cannot join a new employer until at least January.