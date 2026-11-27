Viktor Gyokeres' role at Arsenal continues to attract scrutiny, but sources have told Flashscore there is very little chance of the striker leaving the club during the January transfer window.

The £64 million signing has not yet enjoyed the season many anticipated, despite helping Arsenal win the Premier League title last term. Questions have emerged over his place in Mikel Arteta's preferred starting XI, with Kai Havertz seemingly ahead of him in the manager's thinking.

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Those doubts have grown courtesy of Gyokeres starting just one Premier League game and failing to score in his eight league appearances. There has also been speculation about Arsenal potentially entering the market for another striker.

However, sources indicate Arsenal are primarily on the lookout for a winger and that Arteta remains happy with the option Gyokeres provides. The boss does not consider the current situation a major problem.

His involvement in Europe is particularly relevant. Gyokeres has started four of Arsenal's five Champions League matches so far, underlining that he remains an important part of Arteta's plans even if his domestic opportunities have been more limited.

Gyokeres' recent Arsenal ratings Flashscore

His spectacular goal against Borussia Dortmund this week was another reminder of the qualities he can bring, particularly in important moments.

There is also understood to be no significant frustration from the player's side over his current standing.

Gyokeres is determined to fight for his place and wants to establish himself as Arteta's first-choice centre-forward, but he recognises that he needs to do more to force his way into the Premier League starting line-up.

Arsenal are not looking to give up on a senior player who has already demonstrated an ability to deliver goals on the biggest stages. A January departure is therefore considered highly unlikely.

His longer-term future could become a more interesting discussion in the summer, when Arsenal can assess their attacking options again - and the player's own ambitions for regular starting football.