Mikel Arteta has addressed suggestions striker Vikor Gyokeres could leave the club in January.

Gyokeres scored 21 goals in his debut 2025/26 season in North London as Arteta's team finally lifted the Premier League trophy after a two-decade wait.

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However, he was not viewed as a regular starter by Arteta, as the Swede saw his game time rotated for Kai Havertz at the focal point of Arsenal's attack.

The former Sporting Lisbon forward has yet to start a Premier League game so far in 2026/27, with no goals scored, but Arteta has no plans to sell.

"He's very similar to the rest. We have rotated the team a lot and used the competitions give minutes to players and exposure because they are all starters in my opinion.

"Viktor's case is one of many who are in the same situation, where they play more in the Premier League or more in the Champions League, which is not bad.

"We have conversations with every player to make sure they understand what we are doing and to gather information about the way we feel, and so far it has been very positive with Viktor, and the rest of the team."