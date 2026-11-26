Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres says he and his side should not focus on Manchester City's financial charges.

Manchester City were charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules in February 2023, relating to the period between 2009 and 2018.

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The allegations included delivering inaccurate financial information, concealing payments to players and managers, artificially inflating sponsorship revenue whilst failing to cooperate with the Premier League's investigation.

City have appealed against the guilty verdict, with reports suggesting their appeal hearing is scheduled for mid-December or January.

No punishment has yet been announced, but such repercussions could include being stripped of the league titles or removed from the first division altogether.

City face champions Arsenal this weekend as they seek to close the gap at the top of the Premier League. Speaking ahead of the game, Gyokeres says the charges should be the last thing on his team's mind.

"No. It is what it is. We are focused on the game on Sunday. We can't control that. It has nothing to do with us. So, we don't put any energy into that.

"They still have a very good squad and very good players. Sometimes, you may have a period where you don't get the results all the time - which is normal for any club. It is going to be a difficult game on Sunday. But it is always fun with big games. It is going to be good.

"We always want to win titles and we know how tough it is in the Premier League with the games and the teams. But we have an amazing squad, amazing players, so that's the aim. We push each other every day to achieve that and we are definitely going to go for it.

"We always go into games wanting to win, and overall we have done well this season. Last season, we were on top of the league for most of the time. We are used to that position now and the main goal is to keep it that way and to win on Sunday."

A win at the Emirates for City would close the gap to just three points, whilst a win for Arsenal could see them go nine points clear depending on the Brighton result.