Son of Cisse signs first professional contract with Liverpool

The son of former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has signed for the club as a youth player.

Prince Kobe Cisse has signed a professional contract at the age of 16 with the Anfield side.

Cisse’s father was at the club for three years between 2004 and 2007, winning three trophies under Rafa Benitez.

The younger Cisse made his Liverpool U18s debut back in March in a 3-1 friendly win over ISI Academy.

Posting on X, he shared: "Over the moon to sign a Scholarship with my boyhood club @LFC. When I joined at the age of 4 this was the dream, now it’s reality!

"Big thanks to my mum, my family and the LFC staff who supported me throughout the journey... Hard work continues (red heart emoji)!"