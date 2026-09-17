Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City trio tipped to follow in Rodri and Silva’s footsteps

Man City lineup v Norwich: Confirmed team news as Maresca plans Rulli debut

EFL Cup fourth round: Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal get Fleetwood

Why Chelsea cannot sign JJ Gabriel as he shockingly asks to leave Man Utd

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

German FA president calls for 'end of Infantino system' as UEFA push for reform

Athletic Club's match with Levante postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Amad misses out on Ivory Coast squad to face Ghana and Somalia in AFCON qualifiers

Nigeria outclass England to advance in Women’s U-20 World Cup

Nigeria outclass England to advance in Women’s U-20 World Cup
Nigeria outclass England to advance in Women’s U-20 World CupMichal Dubiel / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Nigeria stormed into the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup quarterfinals after defeating England 3-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Tosin Rafiu opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a composed low left-footed finish after racing onto a pass.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Captain Christina Uzoma then produced a brilliant penalty save late in the first half to preserve the Africans’ advantage

The Falconets doubled their lead three minutes after the restart when Janet Akekoromowei fired home following a poor corner clearance by England’s defence.

Substitute Mary Mamudu completed the victory in the 72nd minute, slotting in Akekoromowei’s cutback.

Moses Aduku’s side will face either Poland or Colombia in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 20, as they continue their pursuit of the world title.

Mentions
Janet AkekoromoweiEnglandNigeriaColombiaPolandWorld Cup Women U17

Related Articles

Nigeria thrash New Caledonia to reach U20 World Cup knockouts

Poland ease past Benin as Grzywinska stars with hat-trick

Uzoma confident Falconets will bounce back against China