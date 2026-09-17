Nigeria outclass England to advance in Women’s U-20 World Cup

Nigeria stormed into the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup quarterfinals after defeating England 3-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Tosin Rafiu opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a composed low left-footed finish after racing onto a pass.

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Captain Christina Uzoma then produced a brilliant penalty save late in the first half to preserve the Africans’ advantage

The Falconets doubled their lead three minutes after the restart when Janet Akekoromowei fired home following a poor corner clearance by England’s defence.

Substitute Mary Mamudu completed the victory in the 72nd minute, slotting in Akekoromowei’s cutback.

Moses Aduku’s side will face either Poland or Colombia in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 20, as they continue their pursuit of the world title.