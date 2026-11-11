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FIFA approves joint bids for 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups

The Women's World Cups will be expanded to 48 teams from 2031
The Women's World Cups will be expanded to 48 teams from 2031Mike Segar / Reuters

Two joint bids for the Women's ⁠World Cup in 2031 and 2035 have met the ‌minimum hosting requirements and will be submitted ‌to the Extraordinary FIFA Congress ‌for approval, world soccer's governing body ‌FIFA said on Wednesday.

The ‌2031 bid is a joint submission from the United States, Mexico, ‌Costa Rica and Jamaica, ⁠which proposed ‌20 stadiums in 20 host cities, ​receiving an overall score of 4.4 out of five.

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The 2035 joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and ⁠Wales proposed ​19 stadiums in 15 host cities and received an overall score of 4.3 out of five.

The 2031 edition will have 48 teams taking part for the first time, with the 2035 edition also maintaining the same format with 12 groups of four teams each, followed by a knockout round that ‌begins with the last 32

The Extraordinary FIFA Congress will convene ‌on November 23rd.

The next edition of the Women's World Cup will be held next year in Brazil from June 24th ⁠to ⁠July 25th.

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