Brondby dealt injury setback as Scottish captain sidelined

Brondby IF will be without their Scottish captain for the remainder of 2026. Luis Binks has sustained a muscle injury that rules him out for both the Scotland national team and Brondby, the club states on its website.

"In collaboration with the Scottish Football Association, our captain has been examined and treated over the past 24 hours. Regrettably, the conclusion is that, due to a hamstring injury, he will not feature in any of the remaining matches before the winter break."

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"Luis Binks is now beginning his rehabilitation. It is expected that our captain will return to training when the Superliga squad resumes preparations following the winter break", the club states.

Before the winter break, Brondby has league matches remaining against FC Midtjylland, Sonderjyske, and OB, as well as two cup quarter-final ties against Nykobing FC.