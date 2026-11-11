Croatia showdown gives Ngumoha chance to impress for England

When England takes on Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening, there's a high likelihood that Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha will find himself in the starting XI for the first time in a competitive fixture for the senior side.

To date, the talented 18-year-old has played on a handful of occasions for the Three Lions' senior side, coming on for the second half of a World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand back in June, and again in the previous Nations League fixtures in September.

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High expectations

With Thomas Tuchel's side almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages of the Nations League, and ahead of their final group game against Spain, the fixture against Croatia gives the German a genuine opportunity to look at one or two players who could make an impression moving forward.

Ever since Ngumoha signed for Liverpool from Chelsea, expectations have been high and, so far, the London-born winger hasn't let anyone down.

With Anthony Gordon likely to play on the left wing against the Croats, and given Bukayo Saka's injury, the Liverpool ace will slot in on the right side of an attack that is certainly capable of causing their opponents problems.

It's quite the rise for Ngumoha, given that since the start of 2025/26 he's only started 16 of the 46 games he's been a part of, playing a cumulative 1,675 minutes.

Tuchel deserves praise

To date, his total of 16 shots at goal would appear to be on the low side, and just two goals in that time - and two shots off the woodwork - shows that there is room for improvement.

Of course, Ngumoha is only going to get that experience by coaches taking a chance on him. To that end, kudos should be given to Tuchel for doing just that when he has the opportunity.

The two goals scored have come from just six shots on target, and he's scored from the only big chance he's had so far, suggesting that the player has a real eye for goal when he's got himself in a position to let fly.

His dribbling success has fluctuated wildly depending on the competition in which he's played.

Great pass completion

For example, a 36.36 showing in the 2025/26 Champions League has been his lowest point, but he's posted a magnificent 85.71 per cent in this season's EFL Cup.

One area where the youngster does excel is with the accuracy of his passing, and that's been a major factor in his Flashscore ratings, which have risen as high as 9.6 recently.

Rio Ngumoha's recent Flashscore ratings Flashscore

For those passes ending in the final third, Ngumoha's output has topped out at 85.94 per cent, and importantly, this came in last season's Premier League, when he made more than double the number of passes than in any other competition.

During the 2026/27 Nations League, his passing, more generally, has been an acceptable 81.25 per cent, going as high as 92.31 per cent during the cameo against New Zealand.

For Liverpool, only in this season's EFL Cup has he dropped below 80 per cent in his overall passing accuracy (72.73 per cent).

Gvardiol stands in Ngumoha's way

He needs to work on his crossing ability (12 successful from 58 attempted), but his age and experience are the biggest factors here. As he continues to play more games and gain more confidence, this number is expected to rise significantly.

In such a short space of time, the player has already contested 262 one-on-one duels, winning 146 of them, which shows a real presence and battling quality.

That's something he'll need at club and international level if he wants to be more than another 'might have been.'

Against Croatia, he's certainly going to have his work cut out, as he'll likely be facing Manchester City powerhouse Josko Gvardiol.

Although City have hit a bump in the road, and Gvardiol will be the first to admit that he didn't have a great game at Nottingham Forest, he'll also want to put that to bed. Where better to do so than at the home of football?

How Ngumoha fares against a much bigger and more physical opponent will give Tuchel valuable insight for future matches.

With reasonable competition for places now at international level, the manager could be said to be spoilt for choice, and that will suit him just fine.

For the player, if he grabs his chance with both hands, then, at the very least, he will have made Tuchel's future selections that much more interesting.