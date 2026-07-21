Why Tuchel deserves England backing despite World Cup disappointment

Now that the dust has finally settled on England's ultimately unsuccessful World Cup campaign, the inquisition can finally begin.

That's not to say that supporters of the Three Lions haven't already made up their minds as to where the problem lies in terms of why the tournament ended in glorious failure once again.

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Pile on evokes memories of Beckham in 1998

The pile-on which engulfed Thomas Tuchel in the wake of the defeat against Argentina evoked memories of 1998 when David Beckham became persona non grata.

And yet, just nine days before, the German was being lauded as the saviour of English football after the victory over Mexico. A win that many had, rightly, called one of the greatest England performances in history.

Tuchel had seemingly gone from hero to zero in less than two weeks, though such is the fickle nature of the English football fan's 'support.'

Lest we forget one of the best qualifying campaigns of recent times, that saw England win all eight matches without conceding a goal, and included a notable 5-0 win away in Serbia.

Best World Cup finish since 1966

This is very much a team in Tuchel's dynamic image, and, frankly, every England supporter had been buying into that wholeheartedly, until the last 20 minutes of the match against Argentina.

The accusations in the aftermath, of FIFA corruption and of Tuchel 'bottling it,' are ridiculous in the extreme and are, I would suggest, a knee-jerk reaction to being dumped out of a tournament that appeared to be within reach of winning again, after 60 long years.

England's current form Flashscore

It's escaped the notice of many that finishing third is still the best placing that England have managed at a World Cup since that sweltering July day back in 1966.

Though the manner in which the Three Lions were knocked out of the tournament will continue to rankle, it's unfair to completely discount everything that's gone before.

Bellingham a talisman under Tuchel

There has still been progress, and England are a much braver side - save for that final 20 minutes against La Albiceleste - than they have been in a while.

Tuchel hasn't gone against the principles that he's honed as a club manager of some note, ensuring that the national team are playing consistently on the front foot, building from the back, with every player comfortable on the ball and confident in their teammates' abilities.

Jude Bellingham, for example, has really come into his own under the Germans' stewardship, and that free role he has clearly works both for him and the squad, as seven goals and some man-of-the-match performances in the World Cup would attest.

Looking at things from a slightly different perspective, too, how long have English supporters waited to have a manager in situ that doesn't pick players on reputation?

Big calls on Palmer and Foden

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden could arguably have made it as part of the travelling party, but Tuchel was entirely justified in his reasoning for leaving them at home.

Subjectively, one or two others may have felt aggrieved not to have made it into the final squad, but at least the manager was decisive and consistent in his message.

A message that didn't change when addressing the squad either.

The leaked video of Tuchel's team talk, where he was adamant from the get-go that this tournament was all about getting that second star on the shirt. No turning up and hoping. This was England's for the taking.

On to 2028...

Yes, the Three Lions fell short again, but the fact that the German never wavered from his message and was demanding of his players even after winning (Norway anyone?) is incredibly refreshing from an England manager.

The FA have, to their credit, come out quickly to stand firmly behind the manager and ensure that, at the very least, he sees out his contract, which runs to the 2028 European Championship.

England's upcoming games Flashscore

Over the course of the next two years, then, lessons can and will be learned, and England will have the chance to win a trophy back on home soil once more.

The disappointment of not going all the way in the USA can be used as fuel to hopefully get them over the line in 2028.

Until then, rather than seeking to divide, England supporters would do well to... support!