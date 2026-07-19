Saka sends strong message to Tuchel after hat trick: I would love to have played more...

Bukayo Saka has told Thomas Tuchel he would have liked to play more after his hat trick against France.

Jude Bellingham put the seal on a stunning 6-4 win over Les Bleus on Saturday night as the Three Lions snatched a 3rd place finish at this summer’s World Cup.

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Declan Rice, Bellingham and Ezri Konsa all grabbed one goal whilst Saka bagged a hat trick on the night in what was an incredible performance, arguably his best in an England shirt.

Saka came into the World Cup with injury issues and struggled for game time as he competed with teammate Noni Madueke on the wing.

After the game, he took a slight shot at Tuchel as he revealed he would have loved to be handed more minutes to impress.

“Of course, I would love to have played more,' Saka told the BBC after the game. 'But of course, it's not the time to talk about that now.

“I try to do my talking on the pitch. It's done now. Move on.

Pushed on whether he will be fit for pre-season with Arsenal, he replied: “Yeah. I'm fit. I'm fit.”

Tuchel responds

In response, Tuchel opened up on Saka’s impressive performance as he admitted he didn’t know he had a hat trick until after the game.

“He did everything right,' Tuchel said of Saka after the France win. 'I had just a feeling in the semi-final for Morgan Rogers that he would be involved in something special. That was it.

“The game was so in demand that we were forced into changes because of cramps and flow of the game.

“Bukayo showed he was a key player, that was never a doubt. I was not even aware he had a hat-trick (against France). I lost the overview of the goalscorers.”

England's third-place finish at the World Cup was their best effort since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966 as Saka and Tuchel walk away with their heads held high.