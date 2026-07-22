Waddle says Ronaldo won't make the next World Cup but he will shine at Euro 2028

England icon Chris Waddle has spoken on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo as he ponders his international future.

Ronaldo's future at international level has been the subject of debate for some time, and that discussion reached its height as Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup by rivals Spain in a 1-0 loss.

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The 41-year-old admitted he will not play in the World Cup again as when it rolls around in 2030 he will be in his mid 40s which could make competing impossible.

His career-long dream for a World Cup trophy disappeared forever, but Waddle spoke to OLBG about how he made no mention of Euro 2028 where he will seek to be crowned a champion once more.

“He specifically mentioned the World Cup, not international football in general, so he may still have plans to carry on.

“We know he's a man who loves his stats and wants to break records, which is not a problem, but this World Cup showed that it was one tournament too many for him. Roberto Martinez needed to play a proper number nine and use him only as a substitute. Whose decision that was, we don't know.

“He was still way off the pace of the game. If he had come on for the last 30 minutes, opposition teams would have been worried, thinking, 'Oh no, not him.' But when he started games, it took a toll in the final half hour, especially since he didn't seem to have the legs anymore.

"Listen, he’s made a big decision. He couldn’t play four years from now, but I noticed he didn't mention the Euros and he might fancy Euro 2028.”

The legendary forward only managed to score a single goal in the knockout stages and if he does appear at Euro 2028, he will seek to make more of an impact at 43 years old.