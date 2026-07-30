UEFA members to unanimously boycott FIFA World Cup over investment plans

The 55 UEFA members have reportedly voted unanimously in favour of boycotting the FIFA World Cup in protest of the governing body's plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run ‌the World Cup.

The Times reporter Martyn Ziegler, who also broke the news of FIFA's initial plans for the FIFA Forward Enterprise, reported that on Thursday.

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The 55 UEFA members met in an emergency online meeting on Thursday to discuss FIFA's plans to create the so-called FIFA Forward Enterprise, a $20 billion company that would run the World Cup and its other events and offer up to 20% stakes to external investors.

During Thursday's meeting, the UEFA members voted unanimously to boycott all FIFA tournaments, which include the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup.

More to follow...