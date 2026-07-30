Fermin Lopez admits he 'couldn't watch Spain at the World Cup' after injury heartbreak

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez missed out on the chance to become a world champion this summer after injury robbed him of a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 23-year-old was a nailed-on squad pick for Luis dee la Fuente after scoring a career high 13 goals for Barcelona in the 2025/26 season.

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However, he missed the final weeks of the campaign as Barcelona cruised on to defend their LaLiga crown, as a broken foot has kept him out of action until the start of July.

Lopez is working with Barcelona's medical staff as part of his recovery during preseason and he could be back in Hansi Flick's squad by September.

Watching on as Spain clinched their second world title in New Jersey was hard for Lopez - who flew out for the final at the MetLife Stadium - and he admitted he could not watch the team's opening matches.

"It's been the worst summer of my life. I was at my peak, everything was going well, and then the injury happened. You learn from these situations, but I've had a really tough time. I've gotten through it thanks to my family, my partner, and my friends.

"I couldn't watch Spain's first few games at the World Cup. I wanted to be there at the World Cup. I was so happy to see my teammates win the World Cup in the end.

"Towards the end of the tournament, I felt a bit better and decided to go see the final in New York and I'm glad I did."