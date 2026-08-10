UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF rip into FIFA President Infantino over World Cup stake sale

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Infantino attends the inauguration of Abelardo De La Espriella as Colombia's president
Infantino attends the inauguration of Abelardo De La Espriella as Colombia's presidentREUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez

FIFA president Gianni Infantino came under renewed fire on Monday as a joint letter from three confederations - UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC - declared football "belongs to no individual".

Infantino has been the butt of scathing criticism ever since launching, and then withdrawing within days, a plan to bring in private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cups.

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FIFA had hit back on Saturday at "a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine" football's governing body and Infantino.

However, Monday's letter from the governing bodies of European football (UEFA), North and Central America (CONCACAF) and Asia (AFC), showed his critics were unbowed.

"Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding - or demanding - power to be held," they wrote.

"When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned," the confederations added.

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